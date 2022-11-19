RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obi apologises for not visiting ailing Rivers Labour Party Gov candidate

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Labour Party presidential candidate said he had not been briefed about the state of health of the governorship candidate.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
This comes two days after the former Anambra State governor went to commission the Nkpolu-Oroworokwo Flyover in Port-Harcourt built by Governor Nyesom Wike.

While in the state, Obi met with some Labour Party stakeholders before and after the event and later paid a courtesy call on Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder of the Salvation Ministries.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party candidate did not meet with the governorship candidate of his party who is reported to be on her sickbed.

Reacting to the development, Obi in a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Saturday, November 19, 2022, described his not visiting Itubo as an "inadvertent oversight" caused by lack of prior information on the candidate's health status.

Obi's tweets read: "My sincere apologies to Mrs Beatrice Itubo, the Labour Party candidate in Rivers State for an inadvertent oversight. When I visited Port Harcourt a few days back, I was not informed or aware of her sickness.

"On arrival in PH, I was welcomed by the Labour Party Presidential State Coordinator in Rivers State and other Party stakeholders. We had a useful meeting and I explained to them the purpose of my visit, which was to respectfully honour an invitation by the Rivers State Government and that I will return for our party's rally and other LP engagements soon.

"No one mentioned that our candidate was sick, otherwise I would have visited her before or after the event. I had committed to passing through the campaign office no matter how late, and that I did at about 6.30pm. My dear sister, I sincerely wish you a very quick recovery and reassure you of our good working relationship. May God Almighty bless you always. -PO"

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

