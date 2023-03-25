Peace Commission appreciates religious organisations for peaceful polls

Saleh Momale, Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, while addressing a press conference on Friday in Kaduna, said that they appreciate candidates and political parties for their disposition to peaceful processes and perceptions relating to the conduct of the elections.

He also appreciated the youth for rejecting calls to violence by very few desperate politicians.

According to Momale, in view of the nature of the 2023 Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship and House of Assembly campaigns, the commission appealed to political parties, the electoral bodies, the media and all stakeholders to refrain from incitements, provocation and exploiting existing ethno-religious divides in political discourse and campaigns.

He noted that political campaigns should be guided by the provisions of the relevant legislation and guidelines.

“Campaigns should be issue based, reflecting the needs of the society rather than primordial sentiments,” he said.

Momale also explained that there is the need to continue to strengthen voter education, mobilisation, sensitizations of the populace to deepen democracy and good democratic culture in the country.

Also, the Elections Monitoring Committee also appreciated the citizens of Kaduna State for the peaceful conduct of the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly Elections.

It said based on reports gathered, the election was generally peaceful across the state.

“Similarly, priority was accorded to the elderly, nursing mothers and people with disability at the polling units, which is highly commendable,” it said.