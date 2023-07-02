ADVERTISEMENT
PDP Rep says 10th NASS won’t be mere rubber stamp

News Agency Of Nigeria

The federal lawmaker added that there would be no discrimination between indigenes and non-indigenes in his service delivery.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and his Deputy, Honourable Benjamin Kalu.
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and his Deputy, Honourable Benjamin Kalu.

Buba, a PDP legislator, who represents Chachanga Federal Constituency in Niger, hinted that the opposition lawmakers would challenge policies of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) government.

He spoke in an interview with newsmen on Saturday in Minna.

Part of my campaign promises was to represent my constituency well and protect its interest.

“I belong to the minority side; we are going to scrutinise and challenge policies brought to the national assembly by the ruling APC. That is the essence of opposition.

“We are not going to sit down and watch the national assembly become a rubber stamp to the executive. We have sworn to protect the interests of our people,” he said.

He, however, said that his leadership style would be open with every decision based on the outcome of consultations with the constituents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

