The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State has rejected the results of the bye-election conducted on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) Ibrahim Danjuma as winner of the Sabuwa State Constituency bye-election.

Danjuma polled 11,745 votes, while PDP candidate, Ibrahim Shafiu got 6,160 votes.

According to Punch, other candidates who participated in the election were Sagir Isa Bako of MPN (11 votes), Idris Sabiu of NLDP (7 votes) and Dahiru Ahmed of PDC (15 votes).

Reacting to the results of the election, Katsina State Chairman of PDP, Salisu Majigiri said “the election was marred by irregularities, vote buying and substantial non compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.”

Majigiri said his party would challenge the results at the election petitions tribunal.

“We will go to court, because this election will not stand legal scrutiny.

“There were several cases of irregularities, including vote buying, and falsification of results,” he said.

The bye-election was conducted on Saturday to choose a replacement for Mustapha Abdullahi, who died in a motor accident in July.