Agboola Ajayi, Ondo State Deputy Governor has congratulated Eyitayo Jegede, the winner of the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Ajayi, who came second with 657 votes in the election attributed his loss to some forces in the PDP.

The Deputy Governor, who recently decamped to the opposition party said this in a statement issued on Thursday, July 23, 2020, by his media officer, Allen Sowore.

Ajayi, in the statement titled ‘We fought a good fight’ said, he had accepted the defeat and moved on. He also said he had accepted the outcome of the election in good faith.

He said, “The people have spoken, and we accept the outcome in good faith, knowing fully well that it was a race against different forces.

“We remain undaunted and resolute about our commitment to a people-oriented government against personalised democracy. We wish the good people of Ondo State and the winner the best as we march on. For us, life goes on.”

In June, Ajayi resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying everybody knew why he left the APC.