PDP holds LG delegates election in Edo

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegates congress took place simultaneously across the 18 local government areas of the state, except in Etsako Central.

The party had on Feb. 4 conducted the ward delegates election and Etsako Central was cancelled due to the alleged abduction of nine electoral officers

The NAN correspondent who monitored the election at Oredo Local Government Area, reports that 35 delegates voted while one was absent.

The congress was conducted by two PDP officials namely Owolabi Kayode and Farida Umar from the National Headquarters, and monitored by officials of the INEC in the presence of some security agencies.

At the end of the exercise, Osaro Idah emerged as the elected delegate for the Oredo Local Government Area.

The other two aspirants, Martins Osakue and Aguebor Sunday, were absent.

Owolabi Kayode, who declared Idah as the elected delegate, commended the delegates for peacefully conducting themselves.

He described the exercise as one of the best, as it was devoid of rancour.

At Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, Solomon Idehen emerged winner with 28 votes.

Addressing newsmen at the Western Boys High School, Yusuf Bukhari, a member of the PDP, described the congress as the best conducted by the party since 1999.

He said it was monitored by INEC officials as well as those of the PDP national electoral officers from the National Headquarters of the party.

According to him, INEC needs to copy the way PDP has conducted its delegate so that Nigeria can move forward.

Also at Eghosa Grammar School, the designated venue for Egor Local Government, the exercise was peaceful as party faithful elected Odion Olaye to represent them.

A chieftain of PDP in the area, Festus Omoregbe lauded the delegates' election and described it as the best ever conducted by the party.