PDP chieftain accuses Tinubu of giving juicy appointments to Yoruba people

Sowunmi who hails from Ogun State made the allegation while speaking during a Channels TV interview on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

He said he is not comfortable with the current patterns of appointment, which according to him favours the Yoruba ethnic group.

“I have looked at the people he (President Tinubu) is putting together. I am a little bit uncomfortable with the fact that, if I’ll be honest with you, we are both Yoruba men, it is beginning to seem that our people are going to get the best of the cherries. I can tell you the things we have gotten already and the things we are likely to get.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are in charge of Customs, Police, Army, CBN, IRS, Taxation, Appropriation. Have we become such a people that we can only be fair when we are talking of other people?” Sowunmi queried.

He said the Yorubas should be bold enough to reject the alleged lopsidedness in Tinubu’s appointments.

“I am beginning to see a pattern that all of the things coming to us. What we would not accept from Buhari who was even fairer to us than he was to his people, we must be brave enough to say this is not the right thing to go even for us.

“We are not going to suddenly become a parochial people who insist that Yoruba people should get all of the things in the country,” he said.