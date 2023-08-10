ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

PDP chieftain accuses Tinubu of giving juicy appointments to Yoruba people

Bayo Wahab

Sowunmi tackles Tinubu for giving the South-East only five slots in his ministerial appointments while the South-West got 10 slots.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Sowunmi who hails from Ogun State made the allegation while speaking during a Channels TV interview on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

He said he is not comfortable with the current patterns of appointment, which according to him favours the Yoruba ethnic group.

“I have looked at the people he (President Tinubu) is putting together. I am a little bit uncomfortable with the fact that, if I’ll be honest with you, we are both Yoruba men, it is beginning to seem that our people are going to get the best of the cherries. I can tell you the things we have gotten already and the things we are likely to get.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are in charge of Customs, Police, Army, CBN, IRS, Taxation, Appropriation. Have we become such a people that we can only be fair when we are talking of other people?” Sowunmi queried.

He said the Yorubas should be bold enough to reject the alleged lopsidedness in Tinubu’s appointments.

I am beginning to see a pattern that all of the things coming to us. What we would not accept from Buhari who was even fairer to us than he was to his people, we must be brave enough to say this is not the right thing to go even for us.

“We are not going to suddenly become a parochial people who insist that Yoruba people should get all of the things in the country,” he said.

Sowunmi also tackled Tinubu for giving the South-East only five slots in his ministerial appointments while the South-West got 10 slots.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP chieftain accuses Tinubu of giving juicy appointments to Yoruba people

PDP chieftain accuses Tinubu of giving juicy appointments to Yoruba people

Body of apparent suicide victim retrieved from Lagos Lagoon

Body of apparent suicide victim retrieved from Lagos Lagoon

Tinubu calls for urgent action to restore democracy in Niger at ECOWAS summit

Tinubu calls for urgent action to restore democracy in Niger at ECOWAS summit

Presidential candidate shot dead, two weeks before elections in Ecuador

Presidential candidate shot dead, two weeks before elections in Ecuador

Niger assembly confirms 30 nominees as commissioners

Niger assembly confirms 30 nominees as commissioners

LCDA begins food bank initiative to cushion effect of subsidy removal

LCDA begins food bank initiative to cushion effect of subsidy removal

Human Rights Network receives 175 complaints of alleged rights abuse in Kano

Human Rights Network receives 175 complaints of alleged rights abuse in Kano

Full text of Tinubu's speech at Second ECOWAS Summit on Niger coup

Full text of Tinubu's speech at Second ECOWAS Summit on Niger coup

'You answered the call to service, not riches' - Fintiri swears in 23 commissioners

'You answered the call to service, not riches' - Fintiri swears in 23 commissioners

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria