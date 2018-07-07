PDP calls for Kemi Adeosun's sack

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Buhari to sack the finance minister, Kemi Adeosun following reports that she forged her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate.

Premium Times reports that Adeosun didn’t participate in the mandatory service scheme after completing her university education in London.

According to PDP, the recent revelation is an indication that Buhari’s administration is not as 'upright' as it wants Nigerians to believe.

Don’t shield Adeosun

The PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan also called on the President not to shield the finance minister.

Ologbondiyan, in a statement obtained from Vanguard, challenged Buhari to allow ‘an open system-wide and independent inquest into all alleged corrupt practices in his presidency’.

The statement reads: “The world can now see how the Buhari Presidency has been concealing sharp practices under it. We can now see why there is humongous corruption under President Buhari’s watch and why Mr. President has refused to take any concrete steps to check the sleazes in his administrations.

“Perhaps such ‘artful dodgers’ were deliberately hired and placed in revenue related agencies to perfect the pilfering of our common patrimony for interests in the Buhari Presidency.

“The PDP challenges President Buhari to prove himself a man of integrity by allowing an open system-wide and independent inquest into all alleged corrupt practices in his presidency. We challenge President Buhari to be bold to allow an open independent inquest into the exact figures amounting to the trillions of naira oil revenue earned by the nation in the last three years and how he had spent same with Mrs. Adeosun as minister of finance.

“Mr. President should also allow an open inquest into his handling, with Mrs Adeosun, of all our depleted foreign financial instruments, including the Excess Crude Account (ECA), from which funds were taken without recourse to the National Assembly.

“President Buhari should also allow an inquest into his administration’s borrowing of over N10 trillion in 30 months, with Mrs. Adeosun as minister of finance and the purposes for which the money was used.

“We challenge President Buhari to allow an inquest into the leaked memo at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) showing N9 trillion corrupt oil contracts as well as the alleged stealing of N1.1 trillion worth of crude oil, all in a sector under his direct purview as Minister of Petroleum.

ALSO READ: Kemi Adeosun, Ezekwesili in war of words

“An investigation into the N18 billion Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) intervention fund and the N10 billion National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) alleged to have been stolen from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by APC officials and Presidency cabal.”

The Special Adviser Media and Communication to the Minister, Mr Oluyinka Akintunde has not responded to the text message sent to him by Pulse.