Pastors begin 40-day prayer for Buhari ahead of 2019

The 40-day prayer is tagged ‘Buhari shall come back in 2019”.

Buhari vows to do better if he wins re-election play Pastors begin 40-day prayer for Buhari ahead of 2019 (Twitter/@umaragare)

Ahead of the 2019 presidential elections, some Christian clerics on the platform of National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP), have begun a 40-day prayer for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The clerics are also seeking God’s face for a lasting solution to Nigeria’s insecurity and economic challenges.

Convener of the prayer, Bishop Sunday Garuba, told journalists in Plateau state that God sent Buhari to rescue the country that was on a brink of collapse.

Garuba said the enemies of Nigeria would be defeated.

“The elections are around the corner. In line with the excellent work carried out by President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP) is organising this 40-day prayers, tagged ‘Buhari shall come back in 2019,” he said.

“This is especially on the heels on the grand plot by agents of darkness to take Nigeria back to the bottomless pit.  But by God’s grace, that would not happen. In the book of Exodus, we read the epic story of God’s power to free his people from slavery. In chapter 14, we get to the climax of the story – the crossing of the Red Sea.

“Before the people of Israel cross over the sea, they come face to face with their enemy. Their enemy is strong, and they are weak—but God is stronger. I therefore stand before you as a servant of the highest God that the enemies of Nigeria shall be defeated

“We shall commence this programme with worship and praise by guest singers and choirs. After which we shall begin Intercessory prayer session for Nigeria, prayer session for President Buhari and his cabinet, prayer for the Nigerian troops at the war front, intercessory prayer for the upcoming general election and peaceful conduct by all citizens, and Intercessory prayer for our dear president and his victory at the poll.

“We shall also hold a special Thanksgiving session with praises to appreciate God for the defeat of Boko Haram and the political killers who came to torment the citizens of our dear country. A prayer against evil men on the Plateau and other forces of evil across Nigeria that have continued to encourage bloodletting in recent times.

“There shall also be a different representation of members of the various faiths gathered, as well as messages of solidarity to the good people of Nigeria. God in his infinite mercies would make this event a huge success and also, by his grace alone President Muhammadu Buhari shall return in 2019.”

‘Atiku for President’

Meanwhile, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, has endorsed Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, for president in 2019.

