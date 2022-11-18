Pastor Kumuyi stays neutral on Muslim-Muslim ticket, says only God knows best leader

Four months ago, the ruling party announced two Muslims, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as its flagbearers for the 2023 presidential election.

The development sparked outrage in some quarters of the country as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) rejected the APC ticket.

But on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Pastor Kumuyi while addressing journalists at the Danbaba Suntai Airport in Jalingo, Taraba State said only God can tell who the best leader would be among the presidential candidates.

He said humans should let God fulfill his purpose with citizens making their choices at the poll.

Kumuyi said, “I don’t want to get into recommending or disqualifying anyone. All we do is pray that God would give us the best leader and the best president in our country”.

“He knows who and He knows what everyone would do when they get there. And God does his work in such a mysterious way that we cannot pre-empt him and say this is what will happen if this person comes in.

“But we know how God fulfilled his purpose through Nebuchadnezzar and through all the people that ruled in Bible times. And they were not all people that were on this side of the fence or theology.

“We want to leave everything in the hands of God and allow the Nigerian citizens to choose the people that would rule our country by democratically voting.”