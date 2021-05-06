RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Pastor Adeboye's son Dare dies in his sleep at the age of 42

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Dare Adeboye died in his sleep after ministering the previous day.

Pastor Dare Adeboye [InsideBusiness]
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has lost his third son, Dare.

According to Punch, Dare who was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 died in his sleep after ministering the previous day.

Pastor Dare Adeboye until death was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 [NewsGuru]
It was his wife Temiloluwa that discovered he was not breathing and raised the alarm.

The Head of Media and Public Relations, RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi confirmed the tragedy to Punch.

“It is true. The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don’t have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement.”

“He was not sick and did not complain of anything before the incident. Pastors in the church were summoned to pray for him, all to no avail,” a source also said,according to the newspaper.

Pastor Dare is the third child and second son of Pastor EA Adeboye.

He was 42 and would have turned 43 in June.

The late pastor is survived by his wife, children and his parents.

