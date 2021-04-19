Passengers beat up United Nigeria Airline staff in Owerri after flight is delayed for 9 hours

Another gentleman who identified himself as Chidi, said it was embarrassing that United Nigeria, which has only just commenced domestic operations, could start off on a tardy note like other seasoned operators.

"My brother, the reason why we got angry is so that they don't do it again. We let a lot of things slide in this country and those things have become bad habits and the new normal.

"Imagine an airline that just commenced operations, keeping passengers at the airport all day and ruining their day's business without remorse. This is unacceptable," Chidi screamed.

Another man in a black shirt who was one of those who beat up a couple of airline staffers, said he was angry because they were not handed snacks or drinks while the flight was delayed for that long.

"The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) should ground this airline now while it still can. United Nigeria is not ready for business. Imagine keeping us here all day and you couldn't offer us drinks or any snack? Like we are some slaves? C'mon!!," he said. "They should have sent us text messages about rescheduling the flight before we left our homes and not bring us to this hot airport to sit for hours."