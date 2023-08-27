ADVERTISEMENT
Parents suggest safe bicycle ride to school as bus fees increase

News Agency Of Nigeria

A cross section of the participants before the race. [NAN]
They made the call at the second edition of a 10-kilometre cycling competition organised for students Abuja.

The competition tagged “Bikers Race: Cycling is Fun”, was organised by Apexdotcom in collaboration with Dynamic Women on Point.

Mrs Marian Oluwapidan, a parent and one of the organisers of the competition, said that the competition would encourage children to take themselves to school or go on errands.

She explained that the competition would also build confidence, stamina and a better mental capabilities of the students.

With this fuel subsidy removal, they will not need school bus, with their bicycles, they can actually ride to school.

“When they get to school they can park their bicycles and when they are done, they take their bikes and go back home.

“This will reduce the stress on the parents trying to pay for school bus or trying to pay for commercial motorcycles, but once they have a proper bicycle, they can ride to school,” she said.

Another parent and one of the organisers, Mrs Gloria Eloho-Uduokhia, observed that the initiative was to enhance the wellbeing and physical fitness of the students.

“The economic situation in the country is something else as fuel price is on the high side.

“We organised this competition so that the students prefer to ride their bikes to schools.

“With this, we are also calling on the government to create lanes on the roads for students to be able to ride their bicycles safely,” she said.

Master Dominion Caleb, who emerged over all winner of the competition, appreciated the group for coming up with the competition.

“It was a good experience and I want to thank God for making me come first,” he said.

At the end of the competition, prizes were given to the winners and runner-up participants in each category.

