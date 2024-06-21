ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Parents should watch for early signs of cancer in kids for prompt medical treatment

News Agency Of Nigeria

Children do have cancers just like adults, they develop in body cells which are present in both adults and children.

Parents should watch for early signs of cancer in kids for prompt medical treatment [TVC News}
Parents should watch for early signs of cancer in kids for prompt medical treatment [TVC News}

Recommended articles

Odunvbun, a paediatrician at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, advised on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

She said “Our greatest challenge in cancer management in children is that by the time they come for treatment, they come very late.

“The disease would have spread to other parts of the body and the percentage of care has become very low; what should have had a 90 per cent rate of cure, becomes 5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Parents should not wait for an abnormal growth of cancers in their children’s bodies to grow very big before seeking appropriate care.

“Parents should also stop using native treatment for tumors, this is because by the time they present to the hospital, they would have exhausted all their money without a cure.”

According to her, children do have cancers just like adults. Cancers develop in body cells which are present in both adults and children.

Cancer simply means uncontrolled multiplication of body cells. The common sites of cancer in children are the eyes, the kidneys, the blood and the lymph nodes.

“For eye cancer, the early signs include a speck in the child’s eye that looks like a cataract; a tumour growing in the retina.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In some children, early signs of cancers include growth appearing in certain parts of the body; it can be on the neck or stomach. It can be anywhere.

“Once you see any abnormal growth anywhere in your child’s body, let the child be taken to the hospital for examination.

‘For blood cancer, the child starts having repeated shortage of blood. By the time a child has received a blood transfusion for two times within a short period, the child should be assessed in the hospital.

“Blood cancer in children can also be present in the child’s body, always getting hot and you are always treating the child for fever; let the child be assessed in the hospital,” she stated.

She lamented the lack of financial support for cancer treatment in children, urging government and non-government actors to assist the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Parents do not receive government support for treatment. Often, they abandon the treatment because they cannot afford it, even when the child is close to being cured.

“Due to the lack of funds to continue treatment, the cancer often returns after being abandoned.

“In the developed world, eight out of every 10 children with cancer are cured, but in Nigeria, only two out of ten may be cured.

“In developed countries, the government covers the cost of treating children through health insurance, so, parents are not paying out of pocket. This ensures timely treatment and better compliance,” she added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falana, coalition of lawyers disagree over court ruling on Sanusi, Bayero dispute

Falana, coalition of lawyers disagree over court ruling on Sanusi, Bayero dispute

Rep committee urges UniAbuja not to rely on Govt for funds, ASUU to end strike

Rep committee urges UniAbuja not to rely on Govt for funds, ASUU to end strike

Ondo lawmaker donates ₦7.5m to entrepreneurs for local economic growth

Ondo lawmaker donates ₦7.5m to entrepreneurs for local economic growth

Cholera won't lead to death with prompt preventive treatment

Cholera won't lead to death with prompt preventive treatment

Alia better than previous Benue Govs, will win 2027 2nd tenure - Ex-PDP chairman

Alia better than previous Benue Govs, will win 2027 2nd tenure - Ex-PDP chairman

APC's call for state of emergency in Rivers sparks fresh reaction

APC's call for state of emergency in Rivers sparks fresh reaction

Ogun doctors set for strike over poor working conditions, give Govt 21-day ultimatum

Ogun doctors set for strike over poor working conditions, give Govt 21-day ultimatum

Parents should watch for early signs of cancer in kids for prompt medical treatment

Parents should watch for early signs of cancer in kids for prompt medical treatment

Governor AbdulRazaq reshuffles cabinet members, redeploys commissioners

Governor AbdulRazaq reshuffles cabinet members, redeploys commissioners

Pulse Sports

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Chef' Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

Edo State Governorship candidate, Patience Ndidi. [Vanguard]

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

A boy in the kitchen doing the dishes [iStock]

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]

Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing