Parents should watch for early signs of cancer in kids for prompt medical treatment

Odunvbun, a paediatrician at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, advised on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

She said “Our greatest challenge in cancer management in children is that by the time they come for treatment, they come very late.

“The disease would have spread to other parts of the body and the percentage of care has become very low; what should have had a 90 per cent rate of cure, becomes 5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Parents should not wait for an abnormal growth of cancers in their children’s bodies to grow very big before seeking appropriate care.

“Parents should also stop using native treatment for tumors, this is because by the time they present to the hospital, they would have exhausted all their money without a cure.”

According to her, children do have cancers just like adults. Cancers develop in body cells which are present in both adults and children.

“Cancer simply means uncontrolled multiplication of body cells. The common sites of cancer in children are the eyes, the kidneys, the blood and the lymph nodes.

“For eye cancer, the early signs include a speck in the child’s eye that looks like a cataract; a tumour growing in the retina.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In some children, early signs of cancers include growth appearing in certain parts of the body; it can be on the neck or stomach. It can be anywhere.

“Once you see any abnormal growth anywhere in your child’s body, let the child be taken to the hospital for examination.

‘For blood cancer, the child starts having repeated shortage of blood. By the time a child has received a blood transfusion for two times within a short period, the child should be assessed in the hospital.

“Blood cancer in children can also be present in the child’s body, always getting hot and you are always treating the child for fever; let the child be assessed in the hospital,” she stated.

She lamented the lack of financial support for cancer treatment in children, urging government and non-government actors to assist the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Parents do not receive government support for treatment. Often, they abandon the treatment because they cannot afford it, even when the child is close to being cured.

“Due to the lack of funds to continue treatment, the cancer often returns after being abandoned.

“In the developed world, eight out of every 10 children with cancer are cured, but in Nigeria, only two out of ten may be cured.