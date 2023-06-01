The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oyo transport operators ask Makinde to appoint technocrat as supervisor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The stakeholders also recommended that government should have a succession plans for PMS operations in the state.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of stakeholders’ meeting on repositioning of activities of the Park Management System held at state Secretariat in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders’ meeting has crops of representatives of the state government relevant agencies, transport operators, civil organisations, religious and community leaders.

The stakeholders, through the communique, resolved that an interim management team should be established to pilot the affairs of the PMS in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

It stated that Chairman of the interim team, to be appointed by Gov. Seyi Makinde, should be a technocrat, a professional in transport planning and management, but must be impartial and not member of any group.

According to the communique, members of the interim management team will be drawn from various identified transport operators groups in the state.

“Members of the committee will also include government representatives from various relevant ministries, agencies and security operatives in the state.

“Collection of revenue will be handled by the committee, through the appointed staff by the committee and an office would be created within the state secretariat for the committee to carry out its operations,” it said.

The communique reiterated that government, through interim management team, would profile all transport operators and take census of all the fleets in the state to avoid public disturbance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stakeholders also recommended that government should have a succession plans for PMS operations in the state.

They agreed to work together peacefully as a team and urged government to provide good security apparatus for the operations of the committee.

NAN reports that the interim management team would test run the system for a period of three months and prepare operational reports for the government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You are wasting time of court, tribunal tells Obi, Labour Party

You are wasting time of court, tribunal tells Obi, Labour Party

Tinubu told security chiefs he won't accept underperformance - NSA

Tinubu told security chiefs he won't accept underperformance - NSA

EFCC grills Fayemi over alleged ₦4bn fraud, money laundering

EFCC grills Fayemi over alleged ₦4bn fraud, money laundering

Oyo transport operators ask Makinde to appoint technocrat as supervisor

Oyo transport operators ask Makinde to appoint technocrat as supervisor

Tinubu congratulates Abdulrazaq, Uzodinma on Governors’ Forum leadership

Tinubu congratulates Abdulrazaq, Uzodinma on Governors’ Forum leadership

Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

Ex-minister advises Tinubu to consider Obasanjo, Osinbajo health reports

PANDEF backs fuel subsidy removal, seeks palliatives to cushion effect

PANDEF backs fuel subsidy removal, seeks palliatives to cushion effect

US based lawyer says politicians not to blame for fuel subsidy hardship

US based lawyer says politicians not to blame for fuel subsidy hardship

Tribunal criticises Labour Party, Obi, for lack of preparedness

Tribunal criticises Labour Party, Obi, for lack of preparedness

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others