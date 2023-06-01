Oyo transport operators ask Makinde to appoint technocrat as supervisor

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of stakeholders’ meeting on repositioning of activities of the Park Management System held at state Secretariat in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders’ meeting has crops of representatives of the state government relevant agencies, transport operators, civil organisations, religious and community leaders.

The stakeholders, through the communique, resolved that an interim management team should be established to pilot the affairs of the PMS in the state.

It stated that Chairman of the interim team, to be appointed by Gov. Seyi Makinde, should be a technocrat, a professional in transport planning and management, but must be impartial and not member of any group.

According to the communique, members of the interim management team will be drawn from various identified transport operators groups in the state.

“Members of the committee will also include government representatives from various relevant ministries, agencies and security operatives in the state.

“Collection of revenue will be handled by the committee, through the appointed staff by the committee and an office would be created within the state secretariat for the committee to carry out its operations,” it said.

The communique reiterated that government, through interim management team, would profile all transport operators and take census of all the fleets in the state to avoid public disturbance.

The stakeholders also recommended that government should have a succession plans for PMS operations in the state.

They agreed to work together peacefully as a team and urged government to provide good security apparatus for the operations of the committee.