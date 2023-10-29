ADVERTISEMENT
Oyo Muslim community says clerics arrested with human skull not its members

News Agency Of Nigeria

Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Abdulganiy Agbotomokekere

Its Chairman, Is’haq Sanni, while speaking during a press conference in Ibadan said Islam remained a monotheistic religion which frowns at bloodletting in all its ugly manifestations.

He said some of those arrested are poles apart from Islam and they committed the offence in their quest for the good things of the world.

“To take a single soul in Islamic nobility is a serious offence, to the extent that it is analogous to killing the whole of humanity.

“Apart from the use of ram to commemorate the Eid al Adha, there is no other compulsory use of blood again, even the blood of an animal.

“If one looks at the idols discovered on the premises of two of these people, it is unassailably clear that they worship other creatures apart from God.

“What is most disheartening is to find Muslim scholars aggressive in pursuit of inordinate stinking wealth.

“They are not only doing this, the attraction by some prospective students is not the true knowledge of Islam but one embellished with idolatry.

“We are therefore ready to pursue the present case to its logical conclusion,” Sanni said.

The Muslim Community Chairman warned that it had become imperative for everyone to be careful in maintaining relationships with fellow human beings.

“We should be watchful of the ‘Malam’ teaching our children the knowledge of Islam. Some of them, from investigation, don’t disseminate the knowledge of Islam in its pristine purity,” he said.

Sanni disclosed that the League of Imams and Alfas, led by the Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Abdulganiy Agbotomokekere, was in the process of setting up a disciplinary committee.

”This is where any ‘Malam’ suspected of engaging in practices alien to Islamic culture will be reported.

“The committee will also be responsible for investigation and punishment which can lead to an offender being ostracised from the league,” he said.

Sanni however called for caution, appealing to Muslims in the state not to take the law into their hands through protests and destruction of property.

Speaking also, the General Secretary of the Muslim Community of Oyo State, Murisiku Siyanbade, urged parents to always investigate records and attitudes of so-called Arabic scholars before putting their children under them.

“Some of them have deviated from the Islamic culture,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muibi Ramoni, Taofeeq Olalekan and Tayo Akinrinola were arrested on Oct. 17 by men of the Nigeria Police Force in Oyo State.

They were arrested for having human skulls in their possession.

News Agency Of Nigeria
