Oyo govt debunks ₦10,000 palliatives for civil servants, students
Chairman of the 15-man Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) also warns the general public, especially civil servants and students to disregard the call from the online platform.
The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi, who debunked the online report, in a statement on Friday in Ibadan, described it as fake news.
Ogunwuyi who doubles as the chairman of the 15-man Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER), warned the general public, especially civil servants and students to disregard the call from the online platform.
The chief of staff said his committee was already working hard on the state government’s relief packages in the wake of subsidy removal. He said that there were various palliative measures that would mitigate the sufferings of the masses such as food palliative to 200,000 vulnerable households.
According to him, the packages include 100,000 free healthcare insurance supports and ₦500 million for deserving farmers under food security, among others were on course.
Ogunwumi cautioned people of the state not to fall victim of the fake news that asked them to submit their personal information online to be eligible for the purported ₦10,000 cash support.
