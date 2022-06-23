Owo massacre: Amotekun arrests suspects in connection with church attack

According to Adeleye, the vehicle that the gunmen used to escape from the scene of the attack had also been retrieved as well as some of the instruments used.

The Amotekun Commander disclosed this while parading 71 suspected criminals at the command’s headquarters on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Adeleye, who did not give the actual figure of the suspects arrested in connection with the attack, assured that all those involved in the attack would be tracked down.

He noted that investigation is ongoing and that the perpetrators of the terror attack in Owo will never go unpunished.

“As regards the Owo incident, we have recovered the last vehicle they used for that operation and we made some arrests and we have also recovered some vital things which we are working on,” he said.

“A number of people have been arrested concerning the Owo issue as well as some equipment.

“On that day, we pursued them to the point we recovered the vehicle and we are still pursuing them.

“We have told you that until we get to the root, I can assure you that the perpetrators and their sponsors will be brought to book.”

At least, 40 people died in the June 5 terrorist attack in the ancient city. Such was rarely recorded in the southwest region and it left many Nigerians shocked.

Four days after the attack, Nigeria’s Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, blamed it on the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, meanwhile expressed his disagreement with the Federal Government, saying it is too early to blame the terror attack on ISWAP.

ISWAP is a Boko Haram splinter with strong ties with ISIS (also known as IS or ISIL)