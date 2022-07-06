Explosions, gunshots as bandits attack Kuje prison in Abuja

Residents of Kuje Area Council confirmed hearing gunshots around 10:20 pm for about 20 minutes.

The bandits were said to have attempted to shoot their way to the prison to free some of their members in detention, PM News reports.

Although details of the incident are still sketchy as there has been no official confirmation yet from the police and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

A resident of the area, Joshua Friday, who spoke to Punch said they heard gunshots repeatedly for 20 minutes.

“Currently in Kuje and the shooting has been going on for almost 20 minutes now. I can’t tell you what is happening whether it is a robbery or not but we have been hearing that gunshots repeatedly around the area the prison is located. We are all scared as I speak to you,” he said.