Over 100 students apply for Uzodinma's daughter law school grant

Bayo Wahab

The scheme has been endorsed by the Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isah Chiroma, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation.

Prada Uzodinma, daughter of the Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma.
Uzodinma, who is the founder of Prada Uzodinma law school scholarship grant, in partnership with Principle Legal Consult, said the scheme was established for the purpose of helping law school aspirants who cannot meet their financial requirements.

She revealed that the grant, which was established in 2020, has recorded five beneficiaries who have successfully attended the Nigerian Law School and have been called to the Nigerian bar this December.

She said “As part of the corporate social responsibility of Principle Legal Consult; a prominent law firm in Nigeria, the Prada Uzodinma Law School Scholarship Grant (#PUSG) was launched in 2020. After its launch, five passionate and aspiring lawyers namely Momoh Abdulrahman Etudaiye, Simibiat Taiye Suleiman, Akunna Mary Opara, Ikechukwu Promise Obialor and Yaknse Ekanem emerged as beneficiaries of the PUSG 2021, after an unbiased and meritorious selection process.”

“The scheme was birthed from a passionate understanding of the financial inhibitions, which confront a sizable number of Nigeria Law School aspirants, restricting them from attaining their aspirations. It is targeted at positively re-scripting these sad narratives and emitting rays of hope and succour through financial grants".

According to her, the scholarship grant does not ask for any stringent requirement from its beneficiaries, adding that the scheme has been endorsed by the Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isah Chiroma, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

She however revealed that the portal for application has been closed for 2022, after three months of opening and receiving over 100 students across various universities, adding that the applications will go through an unbiased and meritorious selection process.

“In 2022, over 100 students across various universities like Rivers State University, University of Ibadan, Imo State University, University of Nigeria Nsukka and several other notable universities in Nigeria, applied for the law school scholarship grant,” she added.

Bayo Wahab

