Our plant is not shut down - NLNG.

It said that the Force Majeure, caused by the unavailability of major liquids evacuation pipelines, was due to acts of sabotage and vandalism and had not halted the overall operations of the company.

Its General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The statement said, “Our attention has been brought to a report on 17th August 2023, titled, “NLNG prolonged shutdown threatens gas production,” published in one of the national newspapers.”

According to the the company, the report is false and misleading.

“The plant continues to produce LNG and LPG commensurate to the feed gas it receives from its upstream gas suppliers. Its cargo loading operation also continues without interruption.

“The latest cargo from the Bonny plant sailed on August 17, 2023 to the St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, carrying 140,000 M3 of LNG,” the statement added .