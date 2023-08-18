ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Our plant is not shut down - NLNG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Odeh said that NLNG remained committed to collaborating with key stakeholders to minimise the impact of the consequent gas supply shortage.

Our plant is not shut down - NLNG.
Our plant is not shut down - NLNG.

Recommended articles

It said that the Force Majeure, caused by the unavailability of major liquids evacuation pipelines, was due to acts of sabotage and vandalism and had not halted the overall operations of the company.

Its General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The statement said, “Our attention has been brought to a report on 17th August 2023, titled, “NLNG prolonged shutdown threatens gas production,” published in one of the national newspapers.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the the company, the report is false and misleading.

“The plant continues to produce LNG and LPG commensurate to the feed gas it receives from its upstream gas suppliers. Its cargo loading operation also continues without interruption.

“The latest cargo from the Bonny plant sailed on August 17, 2023 to the St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, carrying 140,000 M3 of LNG,” the statement added .

Odeh said that NLNG remained committed to collaborating with key stakeholders to minimise the impact of the consequent gas supply shortage.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Our plant is not shut down - NLNG

Our plant is not shut down - NLNG

Oyo govt directs former political appointees to return official vehicles

Oyo govt directs former political appointees to return official vehicles

Customs officer dies in auto crash along Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Customs officer dies in auto crash along Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Bauchi govt sacks 2 officials for alleged forgery, corruption

Bauchi govt sacks 2 officials for alleged forgery, corruption

Okowa's aide threatens legal action against NDLEA if Naira Marley smokes again

Okowa's aide threatens legal action against NDLEA if Naira Marley smokes again

'All eyes on the judiciary' shouldn't offend a sincere person, Atedo Peterside

'All eyes on the judiciary' shouldn't offend a sincere person, Atedo Peterside

Current hardship is for better tomorrow, Tinubu tells Nigerians

Current hardship is for better tomorrow, Tinubu tells Nigerians

Oyo govt debunks ₦‎10,000 palliatives for civil servants, students

Oyo govt debunks ₦‎10,000 palliatives for civil servants, students

Best Betting sites for Soccer in South Africa

Best Betting sites for Soccer in South Africa

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Africa on the globe [Unsplash]

All African countries and their key resources for wealth

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE