RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Our official didn't kick pregnant woman - FRSC debunks claim on Twitter

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ondo State Command, has dismissed as fake, a report that it’s personnel kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach along Akure highway on Saturday.

Our official didn't kick pregnant woman - FRSC debunks claim on Twitter. (TheGuardianNG)
Our official didn't kick pregnant woman - FRSC debunks claim on Twitter. (TheGuardianNG)

Recommended articles

The report shared on the Twitter claimed that the woman bled after she was allegedly kicked by a road marshal on Saturday along Akure highway.

According to the sector commander, the woman was neither kicked nor manhandled as claimed.

He said that the vehicle she was in was only forced to stop when the driver refused to obey directive to stop and attempted to run over two marshals.

SonAllah claimed that the vehicle was overloaded and the driver did not use seat belt.

According to him, two vehicles were coming from keji in Osun going to Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state when the officials of FRSC stopped them but one riggled his way and drove off.

The sector commander alleged that the second vehicle also did not want to stop, and the driver faced one Marshal Aboluja with the car in his attempt to escape.

He further alleged that the driver also attempted to run over another marshal, Olamigoke, before the vehicle was forced to stop with the help of other team members.

“Immediately the vehicle stopped the passengers came out and started wailing, on getting there a particular woman alleged that she was hit, but nothing was wrong with the woman, no nose bleeding or any bleeding.”

He said that when the woman insisted that she was in pain, the marshals took her to a nearby hospital.

“It is not as people are painting it, rather it was Marshal Olamigoke who was injured on the ear.

“We had to call the Scorpion Squad of Nigeria Police to help calm the situation while the driver was arrested.

“We therefore notify the general public and well meaning Nigerians that the information/news spreading through a Twitter handle @YemieFash about Federal Road Safety Officer in Akure kicking a woman on the stomach and blood was gushing out was fake and false!

“As no such incident nor a trace of it ever happened. We use this medium to pray the general public to discountenance and disregard the fake rumour.

“We remain ever committed to maintaining safer motoring environment as we go on to discharge our lawful duties,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 elections: Lai Mohammed urges media not to overheat polity

2023 elections: Lai Mohammed urges media not to overheat polity

Unilorin commences Post-UTME registration November 7

Unilorin commences Post-UTME registration November 7

Gov. Matawalle receives 1,000 PDP women into APC in Zamfara

Gov. Matawalle receives 1,000 PDP women into APC in Zamfara

Adamawa lawmaker donates 10 vehicles to Tinubu’s campaign

Adamawa lawmaker donates 10 vehicles to Tinubu’s campaign

Buhari inaugurates 385-member campaign council for Gov. Sule’s reelection

Buhari inaugurates 385-member campaign council for Gov. Sule’s reelection

2023: Ibadan Mogajis, Baales, others endorse Tinubu for President

2023: Ibadan Mogajis, Baales, others endorse Tinubu for President

Allow Ekweremadu defend himself over forfeited properties - Ohaneze tells FG

Allow Ekweremadu defend himself over forfeited properties - Ohaneze tells FG

FG denies payment of half salary to ASUU in October

FG denies payment of half salary to ASUU in October

Kidnappers release 21 teenagers taken from a farm in Katsina State

Kidnappers release 21 teenagers taken from a farm in Katsina State

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Amanda Azubuike.

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles

FRSC warns Nigerians to avoid these models of Lexus vehicles