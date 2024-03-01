ADVERTISEMENT
Otti discussing with Chinese firm to launch light rail construction in Abia

Nurudeen Shotayo

Otti said the light rail construction project is currently in the design phase, after which commercial considerations will follow.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State [Twitter:@alexottiofr]
Governor Alex Otti of Abia State [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

The plan was brought to light by the Governor during an interview on Channels Television's 'Politics Today' programme on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

While campaigning for office during the 2023 elections, Otti had pledged to undertake the construction of a light rail system in the state if elected.

And in what appears like a move towards fulfilling that promise, the Governor said the process for realisation is currently in motion.

“We are discussing with a Chinese company and the discussions are going on well. It is not going to be easy, but it is going to be done.

“It is not something that you will just start and finish today,” he stated.

However, the Governor noted that the design for the light rail system is currently being developed, after which the focus will shift towards addressing the commercial aspects.

Otti emphatically stated that the proposed light rail will come to fruition, stressing his commitment to seeing the project through to successful completion.

The designs are being done. “We will move from there to commercial issues and at the end of the day we will do it,” he added.

If the ambitious plan comes to fruition, it will be a significant, groundbreaking feat in Africa's most populous country.

Nigeria is revamping its rail infrastructure and opening up new routes to inject efficiency and convenience into the nation's transportation sector.

Otti's disclosure came on the same day the Lagos State Government unveiled Phase One of its Red Line rail service, which runs from Agbado, a border town in Ogun, to Oyingbo with eight train stations.

Nurudeen Shotayo

