Otedola bags appointment as Chancellor of Augustine University

According to a statement issued by the university’s spokesman, Nicholas Obayi, the appointment took effect on April 7 this year, following the expiration of the tenure of the pioneer chancellor, John Aniagwu.

The University's statement: “Augustine University Ilara-Epe is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Femi Otedola as the second chancellor of the institution. The appointment took effect on April 7, 2022,” the statement said.

It noted that Otedola’s appointment “is well deserved, having been an untiring benefactor” to Augustine University’s structural development project, which has aided the institution’s rapid growth.

The university added, “Until his appointment, Mr Otedola has been a notable business mogul in the energy sector both in Nigeria and abroad. He is the Chairman and Chief Executive of Geregu Power Plc; his philanthropic efforts geared towards improving lives are also widely known and recognised.”

Other interesting fact: As part of his contributions to the university, the billionaire businessman donated a N2 billion complex to Augustine University’s engineering faculty.

What Otedola had to say: “My father was very passionate about a university being built in Epe because he was very passionate about education. Rather than spend my money on building more houses or buying a jet for myself, I decided to spend the money to support this laudable cause by the Lagos Catholic archdiocese through the Augustine University,” the oil magnate told journalists.

About Augustine University: Augustine University, Ilara also known as AUI is a private Catholic-owned University located in Ilara, a town in Epe local government area of Lagos State Southwestern Nigeria.