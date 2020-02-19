Owoeye made the appeal while receiving the new Osun Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, alongside top police officers, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the Assembly Complex, Osogbo.

The speaker explained that the police needed to look into issues bothering on developing strategies that would help to tackle insecurity in the state and the country at large.

He reiterated the commitment and readiness of the state 7th Assembly under his watch to render necessary assistance geared towards enhancing efficient and effective policing.

Owoeye said the house was currently working on a legal framework for the ‘Amotekun Bill’, which would work with the police to boost security when operational.

He also informed the police commissioner about the anti-kidnapping bill under consideration by the house.

In his address, the police boss said the the visit was to seek the support of the legislative arm of the government for more effective policing.

According to him, the Inspector General of Police is committed to the idea and concept of community policing, saying the state police command will equally work with the Amotekun security outfit when it becomes operational.