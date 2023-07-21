ADVERTISEMENT
Osun, Oyo, Ondo Assemblies collaborate for smooth legislative duties

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, fostering the relationship among the states in the South-West will not only bring development, but also quality representation by the Houses of Assembly.

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, stated this when the Speakers of the Osun and Oyo Houses of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun and Edward Ogundoyin respectively, paid him a courtesy visit on Friday in his office in Akure.

Oladiji said that the three assemblies would continue to synergise in order to make life better for people of the South-West geo-political zone.

He The Speaker appreciated his counterparts for the show of love through the visit which he described as a novel one.

He promised to build on the initiative, saying it would go a long way in strengthening the bond of unity across the geo-political zone.

Oladiji, who described the visit as a right step in a right direction irrespective of political affiliation, assured that the gesture would no doubt bring about meaningful development and unity to the entire South-West.

Earlier, Ogundoyin said the motive behind the visit was to open a channel of communication among the South-West states in building a better relationship, especially in their legislative works.

“We are here to show that we stand together as one, especially in the South-West, irrespective of our political affiliation. This country belongs to all of us and we must ensure we make it great again,” he said.

According to him, fostering the relationship among the states in the South-West will not only bring development, but also quality representation by the Houses of Assembly.

“We are looking for how to build a legislative institution where there will be no threat to anyone. It will be a joy to the people of the states.

“We will ensure that we build a formidable legislative institution during our tenure,” he explained.

Speaking on financial autonomy, Ogundoyin explained that the bill had already been signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it had become a constitutional matter which would be visited soon.

He expressed optimism that the new increment in the federation allocation to states by the Federal Government would capture both judiciary and states Houses of Assembly.

In his remarks, Egbedun observed that there was much to achieve in coming together as a formidable family.

He, however, appealed to other states in the zone to key into the crusade, saying it would go a long way in achieving a common goal.

