Osun is not the second highest cannabis-producing state in Southwest - NDLEA

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA secured the conviction of 57 drug suspects in the state in 2023.

The NDLEA seized illicit drugs weighing 1,909.69kg in Osun State in 2023 (image used for illustration) [Bad Gramm3r]
The NDLEA seized illicit drugs weighing 1,909.69kg in Osun State in 2023 (image used for illustration) [Bad Gramm3r]

In a statement on Saturday in Osogbo, the NDLEA Commander in the state, Chidi Nnadi, said the suspects comprised 214 males and 38 females.

He said the command secured conviction of 57 suspects, whose sentencing ranged from three months imprisonment to five years imprisonment. According to the commander, 47 cases are pending in court.

He said the command seized illicit drugs weighing 1,909.69kg during the period.

"Within same period, the drug supply reduction efforts led to the discovery and destruction of 9.5 hectares of cannabis farms (23.759 tonnes of cannabis sativa) at Ifedayo and Oriade local government areas.

"The agency had a brief counselling intervention in 79 People Who Use Drug (PWUD) and embarked on awareness/sensitisation programmes in religious houses, schools, motor parks, markets and workplaces," he said.

He denied that Osun was the second highest cannabis-producing state in South West.

The commander thanked the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, General Buba Marwa (retired), and Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, for efforts to rid the state and the entire Nigeria of substance abuse.

