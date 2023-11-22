ADVERTISEMENT
Osun judiciary staff start indefinite strike over alleged police brutality

Ima Elijah

JUSUN voiced the workers' grievances, announcing a suspension of all services until further notice.

Gbenga Eludire, Chairman of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Osun Chapter, voiced the workers' grievances, announcing a suspension of all services until further notice
Gbenga Eludire, Chairman of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Osun Chapter, voiced the workers' grievances, announcing a suspension of all services until further notice [Niche NG]

The strike, effective immediately, was triggered by an alarming incident where law enforcement officers employed tear gas to disband a gathering of protesting workers and journalists at the entrance of the High Court in Oke-Fia, the state capital.

Gbenga Eludire, Chairman of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Osun Chapter, voiced the workers' grievances, announcing a suspension of all services until further notice.

Eludire, in a firm statement, declared, "In light of the police’s actions and the Chief Judge’s attitude, I, Comrade Gbenga Eludire, hereby order all workers in the sector to withdraw their services until further notice."

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

