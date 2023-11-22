Osun judiciary staff start indefinite strike over alleged police brutality
JUSUN voiced the workers' grievances, announcing a suspension of all services until further notice.
Recommended articles
The strike, effective immediately, was triggered by an alarming incident where law enforcement officers employed tear gas to disband a gathering of protesting workers and journalists at the entrance of the High Court in Oke-Fia, the state capital.
Gbenga Eludire, Chairman of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Osun Chapter, voiced the workers' grievances, announcing a suspension of all services until further notice.
Eludire, in a firm statement, declared, "In light of the police’s actions and the Chief Judge’s attitude, I, Comrade Gbenga Eludire, hereby order all workers in the sector to withdraw their services until further notice."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng