'Osun has no plan to sack workers, or pay half salaries' – Osun govt clarifies

Gov. Ademola Adeleke’s media aide, Malam Olawale Rasheed, made the declaration in Osogbo on Thursday, July 6, 2023 while dismissing such claims credited to a pressure group within the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.

“We affirm that there is neither a plan to sack workers nor any re-introduction of payment of half salaries.

“This is fake news, which the public is implored to ignore.

“Gov. Adeleke is available to meet all stakeholders for the development of the state. As a responsive leader, he has met with many groups and associations since assumption of office.

“Many of such groups, including the protesting pensioners, have also been scheduled for appointments with the governor.

“It is important to note that the government has remained committed to meeting its financial obligations to workers, both in and out of service.

“The government can, however, not pay off all outstanding salaries and pensions all at once due to paucity of funds, which is known to all stakeholders.