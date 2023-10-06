ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osun Govt imposes 24 hour curfew on 2 LGAs over ongoing communal clash

News Agency Of Nigeria

The State's commissioner noted that the curfew was to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the communities.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke [Credit: Twitter:Eruku]
Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke [Credit: Twitter:Eruku]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement in Osogbo on Friday, by Kolapo Alimi, the State’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both communities in the two local government areas have been clashing over a parcel of land.

Alimi said that the curfew was to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the hitherto two peaceful and law abiding communities. He said that Gov. Ademola Adeleke directed that the 24-hour curfew on the communities should take immediate effect.

“To maintain a lasting peace and order, pending when the issues at hand will be amicably resolved, Gov. Adeleke, in his executive capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state, has ordered the immediate takeover of the disputed lands/areas by his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the same vein, government has ordered that anyone or group of persons found or seen doing one thing or the other on the disputed lands/areas will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Therefore, in strict compliance with the 24-hour curfew now imposed, there will be strict restriction of both human and vehicular movements in the affected areas and communities until otherwise directed by the governor,” he said.

The commissioner also said that officers of the Joint Security Task Force, comprising the Nigerian Army, Police, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, have been directed to be on a 24-hour surveillance on the communities with a view to ensuring lasting peace.

As a government, the present administration has the obligation as conferred on it by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to protect the lives and property of the people of Orolu and Irepodun local governments and by extension, Osun state.

“The present administration will not in any way be a party to compromising any action or utterances that will mortgage the peace and order currently holding sway in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives in the wake of the recent crisis, the present administration is still reiterating the need for peace and order to be restored in the two concerned local governments.

“Maintaining peace and order is our collective responsibility in Osun state,” he added.

NAN also reports that the state government had earlier on September 17 imposed an indefinite dusk-to-dawn curfew on both communities. The measure came in the wake of a communal clash between the two communities, resulting in a total breakdown of law and order.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amaechi didn't ask us to vote against Tinubu —  Rivers APC chieftain

Amaechi didn't ask us to vote against Tinubu —  Rivers APC chieftain

Hisbah finds HIV patients, pregnant women among couples for mass wedding

Hisbah finds HIV patients, pregnant women among couples for mass wedding

4 entrepreneurs benefit from Nasarawa govt's ₦500m revolving loan - Official

4 entrepreneurs benefit from Nasarawa govt's ₦500m revolving loan - Official

We'll remove bottlenecks for smooth business - Edo govt assures investors

We'll remove bottlenecks for smooth business - Edo govt assures investors

Osun Govt imposes 24 hour curfew on 2 LGAs over ongoing communal clash

Osun Govt imposes 24 hour curfew on 2 LGAs over ongoing communal clash

Ogun Customs intercepts illicit goods worth ₦241m in 2 weeks

Ogun Customs intercepts illicit goods worth ₦241m in 2 weeks

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female

Tinubu’s lawyer explains why President’s transcript indicates female

Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market, to generate revenue, attract investors

Karu LG to rebuild Mararaba market, to generate revenue, attract investors

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

BREAKING: Naira Marley in custody as Lagos police probe Mobhad’s death

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

What Chicago State University documents reveal about Tinubu

Nigeria gained independence in 1960 and many activists, politicians and journalists contributed to the feat. [Pulse NG]

6 key figures who paved the way for Nigeria’s Independence in 1960

Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC. [Guardian]

Labour unions to decide on strike today following their meeting with FG