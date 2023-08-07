ADVERTISEMENT
Osun Govt asks workers to ignore 'misleading report' on new salary scale

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rashed said at the appropriate time, he would unveil measures to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on civil servants.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:@AAdeleke_01]
Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to Gov. Ademola Adeleke, said this in a statement on Monday in Osogbo.

According to him, the viral post of the new salary scale is not only false, but also misleading as every content in it did not emanate from the state government.

Rasheed said the governor had demonstrated committed to the welfare of workers since assumption of office, adding that at the appropriate time, he would unveil measures to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on civil servants and the larger public.

“It is therefore advised that civil servants discountenance the purported new salary structure being conveyed in the viral post.

“It is the work of mischief makers trying to unnecessary arose expectations of workers and trigger disaffection.

“The civil servants are assured of the commitment of Gov. Adeleke to their welfare in line with the economic reality of the state.

“Civil servants and the general public should know that the Gov. Adeleke’s administration is already working on palliatives measures and will soon be put into effect to support them in this trying period,” he said

News Agency Of Nigeria

