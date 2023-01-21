ADVERTISEMENT
Osun Amotekun Field Commander resigns, praises Oyetola

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Amitolu Shittu, has announced his resignation as the pioneer Director General and Field Commander of Osun Security Network Agency, locally known as Amotekun.

Comrade Amitolu Shittu.
Shittu said that the resignation letter was handed over to the office of the Secretary to the State Government on Friday.

He appreciated the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, for the opportunity given to him to serve the state.

Shittu also thanked the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, the state Chief Judge, Department of State Services, Nigeria Police, Journalists and members of the corps for their support.

“I, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, hereby tender my resignation as the Field Commander, Osun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps today, Friday, 20th January 2023.

“I give thanks to God for giving me the strength to carry the responsibility of the agency from day one of my appointment as pioneer Director General and the first head of Amotekun in Osun.”

Shittu expressed gratitude to former governor Gboyega Oyetola for the confidence reposed in him and the unrestricted opportunity to contribute to the security of the state.

“Let it be on record that I served my state courageously, impartially and diligently, despite operational challenges thrown up by the enemy within the top hierarchy of the Corp due to military intrigues, vainglory and agnosticism.

“I never gave an excuse and I know posterity will be kind to our contributions, he added.

The former commander said that the support of all stakeholders led to the successes recorded by the corps in the state.

“It is an honor for me to work with you all in fighting insecurity in Osun.

“Let me appreciate the men and women of the Corps, they are the heartbeat of the Amotekun operations, they own the successes recorded and I will forever be grateful to the diligent officers and men of Amotekun Corps, I thank you all,” Shittu said.

