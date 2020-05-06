Obin said this in a statement, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Wednesday.

He appealed to people in the area to bury their differences and chart a new course that would ensure peaceful co-existence among them.

According to him, unity is what the world needs now to confront the Coronavirus that has become a common enemy to humanity.

Obin said that efforts were being made to return the soldiers who had earlier left Erei with a view to foster peace and maintain law and order in the area.

“I want to appeal to the good people of Erei to remain calm and stop carrying rumours of attacks and war.

“Let us also challenge ourselves to forgive one another, practice good neighbourliness and live peacefully again, as we did for over 200 years without presence of soldiers.

“It would be a thing of shame for the world to hear that we are fighting ourselves again at a time when the entire world is united against a common enemy, the dreaded COVID-19.

“Which is one of the greatest pandemic in the history of mankind.

“It should be a time for sober reflection, even as I challenge every Erei leader to rise to the occasion once again, and put their respective communities in order.

“Let us take our destinies in our own hands and be willing and ready to hand over anyone who ferments any kind of trouble in Erei, moving forward, without fear or favour,” the statement urged.