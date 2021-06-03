Osinbajo's aide Akande says Vice President never made disparaging remarks about IPOB, herders
"So, when you read that hogwash about what he is falsely reported to have said about the herders-farmers clashes and all that, just know that it is just a lie," Akande said.
Akande, who featured on the weekly FRCN network radio show 'Have Your Say Thursday,' said there was never a time the vice president said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) must "crush" any group "by fire by thunder."
He also said reports that the vice president asked Nigerians to pray for any group of people perpetuating violence instead of meting out justice to them, was fake news.
"These are fake news and deliberate deployment of falsehood. The vice president's voice on matters of justice in and out of government is always loud and clear," Akande said.
“For quite a long time, there has been deliberate deployment of falsehood against the vice president.
“I have seen, a number of times they put out stuff on WhatsApp, Facebook that says the vice president has said something to attack a particular group in the southeast, and that this and that is what he said about the farmers-herders conflict. All of it untrue.
“What the vice president said about our people in the southeast is that they are people of industry, and that though there may be issues from different parts of the country, the whole essence of a union is to find very transparent, open ways to resolve the differences.
“And that he knows that people and leaders across the country--whether from the south-east, south-south, southwest, northeast, north-central--all support the unity of this country,” Akande added.
