Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Vice President released some eye-pleasing photos with his wife to celebrate their 34 years together as husband and wife.

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo]
Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo]

In the spirit of the celebration of their 34th wedding anniversary, the couple shared adorable photos and videos on their separate social media handles, expressing their never-ending love for each other.

Taking to her Instagram page, Dolapo shared a photo of her and her husband, and the accompanying caption read, "34 years to the glory of God, I praise God."

For his part, the former Vice President equally posted a video and pictures on the same platform with the caption, "To Dolly, my good and special favour from the Lord, 34 incredible years today. Happy Anniversary #dolapoosinbajo! Love always, Yemi."

Osinbajo got hitched to Dolapo, a granddaughter of the late astute politician, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, on this day in 1989.

Their union is blessed with three children: two daughters, Oluwadamilola and Oluwakanyinsola, and a son, Mofiyinfoluwa Osinbajo.

The couple also has one son-in-law, Oluseun Bakare, who is married to Oluwadamilola and one grandson born in September 2020.

See the pictures below:

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo]
Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo] Pulse Nigeria
Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo]
Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo] Pulse Nigeria
Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo]
Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo] Pulse Nigeria
Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo]
Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo] Pulse Nigeria
Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo]
Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary [Instagram:profosinbajo] Pulse Nigeria
