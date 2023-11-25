Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary

In the spirit of the celebration of their 34th wedding anniversary, the couple shared adorable photos and videos on their separate social media handles, expressing their never-ending love for each other.

Taking to her Instagram page, Dolapo shared a photo of her and her husband, and the accompanying caption read, "34 years to the glory of God, I praise God."

For his part, the former Vice President equally posted a video and pictures on the same platform with the caption, "To Dolly, my good and special favour from the Lord, 34 incredible years today. Happy Anniversary #dolapoosinbajo! Love always, Yemi."

Osinbajo got hitched to Dolapo, a granddaughter of the late astute politician, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, on this day in 1989.

Their union is blessed with three children: two daughters, Oluwadamilola and Oluwakanyinsola, and a son, Mofiyinfoluwa Osinbajo.

The couple also has one son-in-law, Oluseun Bakare, who is married to Oluwadamilola and one grandson born in September 2020.

