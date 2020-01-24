Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to the recent debate surrounding 'Operation Amotekun', the newly established security outfit in the South-West.

The launch of the security outfit has continued to generate mixed reactions from Nigerians both within and outside the country.

The Federal Government, through the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had described Amotekun as an illegal security outfit.

But the South-West governors insist that Amotekun was established to help tackle rising security challenges in the region.

Osinbajo and Southwest governors in a meeting over Amotekun (@Toluogunlesi)

After a meeting with South-West governors, Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police on Thursday, January 24, 2020, Osinbajo noted that Operation Amotekun should align with the Federal Government's Community Policing strategy.

"Fruitful and unanimous resolutions were made on the way forward in a meeting today with South West Governors, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police over the controversy surrounding the Amotekun initiative," Osinbajo said on Twitter.

"The meeting was at the instance of the Governors who had asked to see President Muhammadu Buhari.

"It was agreed that the structure of Amotekun should also align with the Community Policing strategy of the Federal Government," he declared.

Similarly, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said the foundation of the country had not been put at risk with the South-West regional security outfit launched by the governors of the zone.