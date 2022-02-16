Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting in Buhari’s absence
While some eight ministers attended the meeting physically, others joined virtually from their offices.
The VP presided over the meeting as President Muhammadu Buhari left the country on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, for Brussels, Belgium to attend the 6th European Union-African Union Summit.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, and eight ministers are in attendance.
The ministers at the meeting include the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Industry, Trade, and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, and Agriculture, Mohammed Sabo Nanono.
Others are Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, and Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.
Other ministers reportedly joined the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng