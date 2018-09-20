news

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrived at the Asaba International Airport, Asaba, Delta State capital, on a condolence visit to the state which was recently ravaged by flood in some communities.

The vice president's visit comes just a day after he visited Niger State which is another of the four states in Nigeria where the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has declared a national disaster as heavy seasonal rains have caused the Niger and Benue rivers to burst their banks, flooding communities, farms and trapping tens of thousands of people in their homes.

According to NEMA's spokesperson, Sani Datti, the flooding has led to the death of about 100 people in 10 states across Nigeria. The worst hit states where national disasters have been declared are Kogi, Delta, Anambra and Niger with eight other states on NEMA's watchlist.

The vice president landed in Asaba on Thursday, September 20, 2018, in the company of Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, among others.

While speaking to displaced flood victims in Niger on Wednesday, September 19, the vice president said the Federal Government is committed to taking care of them.

He said, "Mr. President asked me to come and check your welfare. We shall do our best to help everyone so you can resettle well, go back and continue your work. We are paying attention to everything going on here. God bless you all.

"I have directed NEMA to immediately supply building materials to build resettlement site to enable the victims return to their various communities and I will also go round to see for myself the damage done."

