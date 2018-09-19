news

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has paid a condolence visit to Niger State to commiserate with victims of the flood that recently ravaged the state.

Niger was one of the four states in the country where the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has declared a national disaster as heavy seasonal rains have caused the Niger and Benue rivers to burst their banks, flooding communities, farms and trapping tens of thousands of people in their homes.

According to NEMA's spokesperson, Sani Datti, the flooding has led to the death of about 100 people in 10 states across Nigeria.

Osinbajo's spokesperson, Laolu Akande, disclosed on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, that the vice president visited Zungeru in Niger with state governor, Abubakar Bello, to inspect areas affected by the recent flood.

While addressing displaced people on Wednesday, Osinbajo said, "Mr. President asked me to come and check your welfare. We shall do our best to help everyone so you can resettle well, go back and continue your work. We are paying attention to everything going on here. God bless you all."

ALSO READ: Here's all to know about flood that killed 100 in Nigeria