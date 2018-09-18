Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Here’s all you need to know about the flood that killed 100 in Nigeria

National Disaster Here’s all you need to know about the flood that killed 100 in Nigeria

Floods have killed 100 in Nigeria. Here's the story of the situation and what is being done to help victims.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Here’s all you need to about flood that killed 100 in Nigeria play

A house partially submerged in flood waters is pictured in Lokoja city, Kogi State, Nigeria September 17, 2018

(REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

On Monday, September 17, 2018, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) announced that floods have claimed the lives of some 100 persons in Nigeria; no thanks to ceaseless, torrential rainfall and rising water levels across the states.

“Based on the data available, 100 people have so far died in 10 states,” announced Sani Datti, spokesperson for NEMA.

“The water started coming this month and after a while it appeared behind our houses and continued without let-up until last week when the water surrounded our houses”, Angulu Atodo, a retiree in Lokoja, told Reuters.

“I didn’t have anywhere to go to. They carried us off to a place far away and we have been there without any food or anything.”

This is now a national disaster

The floods in the States of Kogi, Niger, Anambra, Cross River, Benue and Delta have led the federal government to declare the situation a national disaster.

Declaring the flood a national disaster essentially means that the federal government is now in charge of searching for, rescuing, rehabilitating victims and providing humanitarian support for victims.

On September 16, President Buhari urged NEMA to declare the floods a national disaster just so that the federal government can intensify its support for affected States.

“The federal government is closely monitoring the situation along the banks of the Rivers Benue and Niger. I have authorized NEMA to declare a “national disaster” if necessary. The military’s Disaster Response Units will be activated, for search and rescue missions”, Buhari said.

Now that the floods have been so declared, affected states will be receiving N3billion from the federal government in relief support.

Buhari says the money will be used for “the procurement of medical and relief materials to meet the needs of victims of the flooding. NEMA is also providing me with regular updates on the situation”.

What should we expect in the days ahead?

The governors of Kogi and Niger States have been wearing rather grim looks since the floods and have called for assistance from the federal government.

“We are overwhelmed”, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, pleaded.

This has been the worst flood in Nigeria since 2012.

One of the president’s media aides, Tolu Ogunlesi shared on twitter that: “the situation is serious, and approaching the flooding levels that devastated several States in 2012. Water level on Sept 8, 2018: 10.014m vs Water level Sept 8, 2012: 9.5m.

“Water level in Lokoja this evening: 11.05m Water level at WORST period in 2012 (Sept 29, 2012): 12.84m.”

Forecasts from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency make for some grim reading as well.

Basically, it’s going to get worse  before it gets any better, with more rainfall expected in the next couple of weeks before the onset of the dry season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
2 2019 Election Read what HSBC Bank actually says will happen to...bullet
3 Kemi Adeosun PDP says FG wants to secretly fly ex-minister out of...bullet

Related Articles

Tech 'It was a really brutal, grueling experience': A reporter describes what it was like on the ground at the height of Hurricane Florence's fury
World Floods in Nigeria kill more than 100, wiping out homes and farms
In Kano Flood kills 31 people, destroys 10, 000 houses - official
In Nigeria 100 die in severe flooding : relief agency

Local

2019 Election: INEC reportedly budgets N6b for feeding of policemen
2019: General Elections Police warns against vandalism of campaign billboards, violence
Floods in Nigeria kill more than 100, wiping out homes and farms
Anambra Flooding Schools shut in Ogbaru as distribution of relief materials commence
Herdsmen Crisis: Lai Mohammed says killings have reduced, lists security measures taken by government
Killings Fulani chief urges Federal Government to disarm herdsmen in Jigawa
#THERACE: Registered Political Parties In Nigeria
2019 General Elections Civil Defence Corps accuses politicians of recruiting thugs in Borno