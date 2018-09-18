Here’s all you need to know about the flood that killed 100 in Nigeria

news

On Monday, September 17, 2018, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) announced that floods have claimed the lives of some 100 persons in Nigeria; no thanks to ceaseless, torrential rainfall and rising water levels across the states.

“Based on the data available, 100 people have so far died in 10 states,” announced Sani Datti, spokesperson for NEMA.

“The water started coming this month and after a while it appeared behind our houses and continued without let-up until last week when the water surrounded our houses”, Angulu Atodo, a retiree in Lokoja, told Reuters.

“I didn’t have anywhere to go to. They carried us off to a place far away and we have been there without any food or anything.”

This is now a national disaster

The floods in the States of Kogi, Niger, Anambra, Cross River, Benue and Delta have led the federal government to declare the situation a national disaster.

Declaring the flood a national disaster essentially means that the federal government is now in charge of searching for, rescuing, rehabilitating victims and providing humanitarian support for victims.

On September 16, President Buhari urged NEMA to declare the floods a national disaster just so that the federal government can intensify its support for affected States.

“The federal government is closely monitoring the situation along the banks of the Rivers Benue and Niger. I have authorized NEMA to declare a “national disaster” if necessary. The military’s Disaster Response Units will be activated, for search and rescue missions”, Buhari said.

Now that the floods have been so declared, affected states will be receiving N3billion from the federal government in relief support.

Buhari says the money will be used for “the procurement of medical and relief materials to meet the needs of victims of the flooding. NEMA is also providing me with regular updates on the situation”.

What should we expect in the days ahead?

The governors of Kogi and Niger States have been wearing rather grim looks since the floods and have called for assistance from the federal government.

“We are overwhelmed”, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, pleaded.

This has been the worst flood in Nigeria since 2012.

One of the president’s media aides, Tolu Ogunlesi shared on twitter that: “the situation is serious, and approaching the flooding levels that devastated several States in 2012. Water level on Sept 8, 2018: 10.014m vs Water level Sept 8, 2012: 9.5m.

“Water level in Lokoja this evening: 11.05m Water level at WORST period in 2012 (Sept 29, 2012): 12.84m.”

Forecasts from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency make for some grim reading as well.

Basically, it’s going to get worse before it gets any better, with more rainfall expected in the next couple of weeks before the onset of the dry season.