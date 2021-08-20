Osinbajo: 'God is about to give Nigeria a new beginning'

The vice president stated this while featuring virtually at the ongoing 25th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)--The Americas, themed: New Beginning.

Osinbajo, who is also a pastor in RCCG, cited the biblical story of Nathaniel who doubted whether any good thing could come out of Nazareth.

The vice president declared with optimism that despite doubts on whether anything good could come out of Nigeria, the country will experience a new beginning.

"Today, many men are saying the same about our nation Nigeria, even men of God. But this is the textbook case of how God works. He is set to give Nigeria a new beginning," Osinbajo preached.

He added that: “In the midst of current travails, the God of new beginnings is about to change our story. He is about to do something new. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.”

The vice president also stated that all Nigerians need God.

Others who spoke at the convention were the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, his wife, Pastor Folu Adeboye, the Continental Overseer of the Church in the American Continent, Pastor James Fadel and other guest speakers drawn from around the world.