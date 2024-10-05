I go in and out of UK without being detained at Heathrow - Omokri taunts Obi

Omokri has a running battle with Obi and especially his supporters, otherwise referred to as Obidients, as part of the fallouts of the last general election.

The former aide to erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan never passed up an opportunity to poke fun at Obi and has vowed not to relent in his ways.

In his latest onslaught, Omokri taunted the former Anambra State Governor over an incident that occurred at the Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom shortly after the 2023 election.

Recall Obi was reportedly harassed and detained by immigration officers at Heathrow, who later questioned him about a duplication offence suggesting that someone must have been impersonating him in London.

The immigration officials were said to have accosted Obi when he arrived at the airport in London from Nigeria on Good Friday, April 7, 2023.

While in the queue for the necessary airport protocols, the officials handed him a detention note and told him to step aside.

“He was questioned for a long time and it was very strange for a man who lived for over a decade in that country,” a spokesman for the Labour Party’s Campaign Council, Diran Onifade had said at the time.

Pulse Nigeria

Omokri shades Obi over Heathrow Airport incident

In a post on X on Friday, October 4, 2024, the former presidential aide revisited the incident as he challenged those who said he was wanted by the Nigerian authorities.

Omokri, who's based in the UK, was in Nigeria during the week and paid an Independent Day homage to President Bola Tinubu, as well as meeting some top government officials.

He used the opportunity to address the speculation that has trailed him since he left the presidency in 2015, which suggests that he's wanted for alleged crimes in Nigeria.

He noted that his latest trip to Nigeria was the second since Tinubu assumed office and that he visited twice during former President Muhammadu Buhari's eight-year reign.

Omokri added that he's been going in and out of the UK without being detained at Heathrow or any other airport because his hands are clean, unlike some Nigerian politicians.

''I came to Nigeria twice under General Buhari. I have now come to Nigeria twice under President Tinubu. Hopefully, this will put to rest the fallacious claims by some people, particularly those of a failed movement with a failing leader, that I cannot visit Nigeria.

''I go in and out of the United Kingdom and have never been detained at London Heathrow Airport or any other airport because my hands are clean.