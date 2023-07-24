ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu didn’t promise Nigerians overnight solution  — Oshiomhole

Bayo Wahab

Oshiomhole says Tinubu has done the needful by demonstrating the courage to take decisions and the humility to admit the consequences of his decisions.

Adams Oshiomole, a lawmaker represents the people of Edo North [BBC].
Adams Oshiomole, a lawmaker represents the people of Edo North [BBC].

Oshiomhole, who now represents the people of Edo North in the Senate said this on Sunday, July 23, 2023, while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’.

He said during campaigns, the ruling party and the president did not promise anyone that the country’s problems would be fixed within 24 hours.

He said, “They know they were not electing a magician. And nobody promised a magical solution. Don’t bother giving me an example. I know what we (APC) promised more than you. Whatever is reported, we are the source. We did not promise anyone a 24-hour solution and we did not promise an overnight solution. Can you show me any document where we said in 24 hours, this will be done?”

He said President Tinubu has done the needful by demonstrating the courage to take decisions and the humility to admit the consequences of his decisions.

“I think you are the ones who have the illusion that once a promise is made, automatically once he (Tinubu) gets into office, either spiritually or by miracles, solutions will emerge. What Nigerians need is what the president has demonstrated the courage to take the decision, humility to admit some of the unintended consequences of those decisions, and, of course, the will to deal with those consequences,” he said.

The former Governor of Edo State further said the current fuel price hike, rising unemployment and other challenges facing Nigerian cannot be addressed in one day.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

'Borno Govt. ban on metal scavenging affects 1m people' – Dealers

Oba of Benin assures Dokpesi's family of support, prayers

NITT moves to digitise Nigeria's transport, logistics sector

Makinde appoints Ogunlade Chairman of OYSROMA, Oladeji Chairman of PTS

World Bank project to tackle environmental degradation, boost agriculture in Northern Nigeria

'Suspend impending strike action' - Abbas tells NARD

10th House of Reps rolls out 6 legislative agenda

No foreign partner funded INEC for 2023 elections, says Mahmood

No foreign partner funded INEC for 2023 elections, says Mahmood

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

