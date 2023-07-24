Oshiomhole, who now represents the people of Edo North in the Senate said this on Sunday, July 23, 2023, while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’.

He said during campaigns, the ruling party and the president did not promise anyone that the country’s problems would be fixed within 24 hours.

He said, “They know they were not electing a magician. And nobody promised a magical solution. Don’t bother giving me an example. I know what we (APC) promised more than you. Whatever is reported, we are the source. We did not promise anyone a 24-hour solution and we did not promise an overnight solution. Can you show me any document where we said in 24 hours, this will be done?”

He said President Tinubu has done the needful by demonstrating the courage to take decisions and the humility to admit the consequences of his decisions.

“I think you are the ones who have the illusion that once a promise is made, automatically once he (Tinubu) gets into office, either spiritually or by miracles, solutions will emerge. What Nigerians need is what the president has demonstrated the courage to take the decision, humility to admit some of the unintended consequences of those decisions, and, of course, the will to deal with those consequences,” he said.