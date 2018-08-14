APC accuses Bukola Saraki of treason

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Senate President, Bukola Saraki of treason.

The party said this while reacting to the alleged refusal of the Senate President and the House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara to reconvene the National Assembly.

Punch reported that the National Assembly will resume plenary on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, to finalise talks on the 2019 election budget.

Some of the lawmakers even confirmed that they received notifications informing them of the resumption.

Change of plan

In a swift twist of event, the House of Representatives spokesman, Abdulrazak Namdas told Punch that the parliament has not decided on a date for resumption of plenary.

Also, Saraki and Dogara, in a joint statement, noted that recalling members at the moment would be 'irresponsible' as joint Senate and House Committees don't yet have reports on the budget request sent by President Buhari last month.

APC reacts

According to Daily Post, APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena, while reacting to the statement of the National Assembly leaders, accused Saraki of promoting his personal interest over Nigeria’s.

He said “As Chairman of the 8th National Assembly, Saraki’s decision not to reconvene the National Assembly done with the support of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara further buttresses our position that Saraki is ever ready to pursue his selfish interests over National Interest.

“This is another brazen display of his penchant for abuse of powers and sabotage of government, however the cost and implication.

ALSO READ: Are these Saraki's last days as senate president?

“While Saraki and his cohorts continue to postpone their doomsday regarding the imminent Senate leadership change, the yet-to-be considered 2019 budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is dangerously delayed.

“Clearly, Saraki’s actions as Senate President now bother on high treason.”