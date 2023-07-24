Oshiomhole says ₦30k minimum wage is criminal, reveals cleaner's salary

During a live appearance on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, the former governor of Edo State argued that the value of the minimum wage has significantly eroded over the years, especially when compared to the exchange rate.

Oshiomhole pointed out that when the minimum wage was first introduced under the government of former President Shehu Shagari, it was worth much more in real terms compared to its current value when exchanged at the prevailing rate of ₦800 or ₦700 to the dollar. He contended that the minimum wage should be adjusted to reflect the changing economic conditions and maintain a reasonable standard of living for the workers.

The senator further compared the treatment of workers in the private sector with those in government employ, stating that responsible private-sector employers are often better at compensating their employees than the Federal Government or state governments.

ADVERTISEMENT

To emphasise his point, Oshiomhole revealed the salary of his cleaner, a primary school-educated individual without a school leaving certificate. Despite her qualifications, the senator shared that he pays her a monthly wage of ₦60,000, more than double the current minimum wage.

Explaining his decision to pay his cleaner this amount, Oshiomhole cited his awareness of the rising cost of living and the responsibilities she has to shoulder, including taking care of her four children. He expressed that he cannot question her choices and circumstances, and therefore, paying her anything less than ₦60,000 aligns with his conscience.