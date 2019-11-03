National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has blamed the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu for the attack on the state governor, Godwin Obaseki and Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu at his house.

On Saturday, November 2, 2019, the governor and the monarch were attacked by suspected hoodlums at Oshiomhole’s country home in Iyahmo, Edo state.

Obaseki and other guests were said to have gone to Iyahmo to attend the maiden convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyahmo in Etsako west local government area of the state.

After leaving the ceremony, Oba Akiolu and the governor reportedly went to Oshiomhole’s house to honour his invitation for a launch.

Oshiomhole has, however, has blamed the attack on Obaseki and Akiolu at his house on the state deputy governor.

In a statement by Simon Ebegbulem, Oshiomhole’s media aide, the APC Chairman said tension started in the community when Shaibu visited on Friday.

The statement reads, “I want to state that the people who unleashed mayhem on vehicles were the thugs who invaded the university community on the orders of the deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu.

“The tension in the community started last Friday when the deputy governor imported thugs into the community with a view to intimidate political opponents.

“In fact the Central Bank governor who delivered a lecture at the convocation ceremony that Friday insisted that the thugs who were disturbing the public must stop the noise-making before he could commence his lecture. Security agents helped to ensure peace before the event started. As a matter of fact, Comrade Oshiomhole left the event through the back so as to avoid being attacked by the thugs who laid siege at the entrance gate of the university.

“Then today (Saturday) which was the main event, the governor, the national chairman of APC, Comrade Oshiomhole and other guests were already in the hall when at about 11:30am, the deputy governor stormed the University with over 200 Okada riders and thugs.

“Security operatives accosted them at the gate and refused them entrance. The thugs started threatening the security operatives who insisted the deputy governor can enter the venue but they will not allow the thugs to gain access.”

The former Governor of the state added that he has apologised to the chancellor of the institution and the Oba of Lagos.