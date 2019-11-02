Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu were attacked on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the house of Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Iyahmo, Edo state.

According to a statement signed by Crusoe Osagie, special assistant on media to the governor, the monarch and the state governor escaped uninjured.

The governor and other guest were said to have gone to Iyahmo to attend the maiden convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyahmo in Etsako west local government area of the state.

The University is said to be opposite Oshiomhole’s country home in Iyahmo.

According to TheCable, a witness said the Lagos monarch and the governor had gone to Oshiomhole’s house to honour the APC National Chairman's invitation for a launch after the ceremony at the university.

The witness said, “The former governor’s house is just opposite the university. Governor Obaseki, the Oba of Lagos and other guests had gone to Oshiomhole’s house for lunch when they were attacked by thugs led by one Romeo, said to be one of Oshiomhole’s cousins.

The suspected thugs reportedly smashed vehicles and Obaseki’s security team had to intervene to stop a bloodbath.