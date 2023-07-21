ADVERTISEMENT
Oshiomhole mourns Esogban of Benin Kingdom

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oshiomhole said the late Benin chief was a stabilising force and a source of inspiration for all Edo people who looked up to him for guidance.

Adams Oshiomhole [Premium Times]
Adams Oshiomhole [Premium Times]

Oshiomhole expressed his condolence in a statement signed by his media aide, Victor Oshioke, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Auchi, Estako West Local Government Area of Edo.

Oshiomhole, currently the Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, said the late Esogban was a father figure to Edo people and an advisor who stood for the truth at all times.

“It is with sadness and deep sense of loss that I received the news of the death of my friend, The Esogban of Benin Kingdom, Chief David Uyunmwun Edebiri.

“Chief Edebiri was a courageous leader whose ideology revolved around enhancing the welfare of our people.

“He preached unity at all times, fought for what he believed in, and was always willing to offer valuable advice, drawing from his wealth of experience,” Oshiomhole said.

Oshiomhole described the late Esogban as a man of truth “whose tenacity of principle was well demonstrated by his independent disposition,” saying that this made it impossible for anyone to intimidate him over his political choices.

He added that the late Benin chief was a stabilising force and a source of inspiration for all Edo people who looked up to him for guidance.

“As governor of Edo State, I consulted with him on several occasions and on each of those instances I was always impressed by his deep knowledge, understanding and frank assessment of the dynamics of our peculiar socio-political environment.

“Chief Edebiri will be remembered as a man of uncommon wisdom, a conscientious leader and a father figure who was always available to offer the much needed counsel for the advancement and progress of Edo state.

“His departure, no doubt, will create a vacuum that will take a long time to fill.

“Certainly, he lived a long, fulfilled life and touched so many people in so many positive ways.

“While we cannot question God for calling him at this time, our prayer is that he finds peace and eternal rest in paradise.

“I express my sincere condolences to his immediate family, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, and the entire Benin Kingdom for this great loss,” he said.

The Esogban died on Thursday at private hospital after a brief illness. He was 94 year old.

News Agency Of Nigeria

