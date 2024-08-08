Stay indoors for 2 days - FUOYE tells female students, staff amid Oro festival

The Senior Assistant Registrar of the university, Mrs Ibukunoluwa Alamu, made the appeal in a statement on Thursday in Oye-Ekiti.

“This is to inform all female staff members and students in the Ikole campus of the university that they are requested to stay indoors from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9 due to the Oro festival, scheduled to be held in the Ikole community.

“The Oro festival typically characterised by the presence of masked men and restrictions of movement of women, is an indigenous cultural tradition being observed in various Yoruba communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The notice aims to ensure the safety and well-being of all female members of the university community during this period,” Alamu said.