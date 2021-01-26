Social media footage from various users showed soldiers shooting sporadically into the streets of Orlu, Imo State on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Eyewitnesses say soldiers had assaulted a group of young men who were having drinks in a neighborhood bar in the local government.

The young men reportedly fought back and injured one of the soldiers.

The soldiers beat a hasty retreat, reinforced and returned in Hilux trucks. What followed was an army of rampaging soldiers occupying most streets in Orlu and shooting at everything and everyone in sight.

Pulse has been unable to independently verify this version of events at the time of filing this.

Other reports say members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant arm of the proscribed and secessionist Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), had clashed with soldiers in Orlu.

What followed was a gun duel; a scenario that forced many residents of Orlu local government to shelter in place for most of the day.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Ikeokwu Orlando, told Premium Times that a military operation was indeed going on in Orlu, but offered no details.

How is Orlu right now?

Calm has been restored to the local government and adjoining communities after an entire day of shootings and army occupation.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has blamed militants for the development and has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Orlu and surrounding local governments like Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Ideato North, Ideato South, Njaba, Isu, Nwangele and Nkwerre.

The governor said: “This afternoon, I received a very disturbing report on the activities of a group of militants who unleashed a shooting spree in the Orlu area of the state, killing and maiming innocent citizens in the process.

“I am totally appalled by this sad report which appears to paint a picture of a near breakdown of law and order in the Orlu area. The government condemns in its entirety this act of extreme hooliganism and brigandage.

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State (TheCable)

“This is completely unacceptable to this administration. Those behind this callous barbarism will surely regret their actions.

“Consequently, I have directed the security agencies to fish out without fail, all those behind the carnage and immediately bring them to book. Let no one be in any doubt that the perpetrators of this dastardly act will ever escape justice. I assure them that they will pay for their cruelty against a peace-loving and innocent people.

“As an interim measure to immediately restore the peace in Orlu zone, a dusk to dawn curfew (6 pm to 6 am) is hereby imposed in the following local government areas of Orlu zone; namely; Orlu, Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Ideato North, Ideato South, Njaba, Isu, Nwangele and Nkwerre.

“All law-abiding citizens are advised to comply strictly with the curfew as announced. Anyone caught violating the curfew will be treated as a suspect.

“The government wants to assure all Imo people that the situation in the Orlu area is under control. Security operatives have been deployed on a 24-hour patrol of the zone.

"Equally, every security measure necessary has been put in place to ensure that law-abiding citizens can go about their businesses in the affected areas without any fear of molestation.”